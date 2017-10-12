Drivers can get a racing licence at Goodwood

People wanting to take the first step onto the racing driving ladder can now do so at Goodwood Motor Circuit.

Having joined the Association of Racing Driver Schools, Goodwood can now offer the MSA-approved NDTC (Novice Driver Training Course) and test for people who want to get their National B Race Licence.

Jon Barnett, general manager of the circuit, said: “Membership of ARDS allows Goodwood Motor Circuit to take another step in strengthening our widening product portfolio, whilst giving us the platform to deliver one of the best ARDS courses available and support the development of motor sport at a grass roots level.”

Candidates will be helped by Goodwood’s race instructors and will be offered a significant amount of track time on their examination day as well as being given a session on how to approach their first race day. For more details, visit www.goodwood.com