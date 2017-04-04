ECB junior cricket drive is heading for Sussex

All Stars Cricket is a new initiative from the England & Wales Cricket Board aimed at providing children aged five to eight with a great first experience in cricket – and it’s coming to the Observer area.

The programme is to be delivered across England and Wales at more than 1,500 fully-accredited All Stars Cricket centres.

It is a fun and active way to develop a child’s skills, and through an eight-week programme they will learn lots – as well as make new friends – in a safe and inclusive environment.

All girls and boys are welcome and each registered child will receive a pack of cricket goodies including a cricket bat, ball, backpack, water bottle, personalised shirt and cap to keep so that they can continue their love of cricket when they go home.

By registering for All Stars Cricket, a child will be guaranteed eight weeks of jam-packed fun, activity and skills development.

The programme is suitable for all children new to cricket and sport as the sessions are designed to teach the basic skills of the game.

The eight-week national programme will start on May 19 but we will also be providing coaching sessions to these children commencing on April 28. James Mayne

Every child will earn stars as the weeks progress that match the skills learned during the programme:

* Batting – hitting a moving ball

* Throwing – underarm and overarm

* Catching – small and large balls

* Bowling – overarm

* Running – lots of movement

* Teamwork – fun games with friends

* Communication – the basics of cricket

* Spirit of Cricket – how to respect others

Chichester Priory Park will be one of the clubs taking part and West Wittering, Pagham and Bognor are also getting involved.

CPP’s James Mayne said: “At Chichester we are charging £65 but will be offering more sessions. The eight-week national programme will start on May 19 but we will also be providing coaching sessions to these children commencing on April 28.

“They will operate from 5.15pm to 6.15pm every Friday at Goodwood Cricket Club and will be run by our superb club coach Sean Dobbs.”

Find out more at www.ecb.co.uk/play/all-stars

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!