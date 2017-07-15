Emsworth take pride against Ryde - and points

News of another win for Emsworth in the Hampshire League plus village games at Kirdford, Lavant and Bognor - and some youth games - feature in our latest local cricket round-up.

Emsworth v Ryde

Hants League division four south

When high-flying Emsworth entertained Ryde, they lost the toss and Ryde decided to bat first.

Rob Norris and Lee Gray opened the bowling for Emsworth and neither conceded many runs.

Norris made the early breakthough and ended up with three wickets. Lewis Roberts and Mike Offord came on and a run-out came before Roberts took wickets with some nice turning balls.

Offord was unlucky not to claim a wicket or two. After 30 overs with the score around 45 Dan Webb and Ant Norris came on to claim the last wickets, with Ryde all out for 56.

With not many to chase Emsworth opened the batting with the normal pairing of Mike Norris and James Swaine. Both batsmen were in good form and boundaries were coming easily.

After 7.1 overs Emsworth had chased the score down and were 60-0. The win keeps Emsworth top.

Ashling v Emsworth

Ashling enjoyed a magnificent sixth-wicket stand of 121 between Gavin Coyle and Henry Slatter (72). Coyle hit an unbeaten 104 including a six and 12 fours. The home team finally closed on 232 for nine.

The Emsworth bowlers toiled away in the heat, but only Adam Smith (2-16 from eight overs) could take much satisfaction from his work.

The Ashling bowlers soon had Emsworth in trouble. Adam Shaul returned figures of 4-16, while Henry Slatter and Steve Harvey chipped in with two apiece. The visitors were bowled out for 55, leaving Ashling with a convincing victory.

Kirdford v BBC Bushmen

The BBC Bushmen travelled to Kirdford on another beautiful English summer’s day.

Winning the toss, Kirdford opted to field, opening with the fiery James Lywood from the Church end and James Smyth from the Kirdford Road end. Lywood took 0-44, Eustice 1-9 and made the initial breakthrough at 43-1 but captain John Whitehead made a good 30 and Chris Ancil likewise a solid 40 before Smyth (2-42) came back to take a couple, assisted by Patrick Haywood (1-18) who got rid of Ancil thanks to an amazing diving catch at mid-wicket by Ben Jeffery.

Lywood and Phil Shepherd (1-33) kept The Bushmen to 159. Extras top scored with a mammoth 46.

The Kirdford response started with Jeffery and Chip Charman. Jeffery went in the second over to Ancil (2-25) and Kirdford were given very little to hit before Charman and Gus Fletcher went.

With Kirdford on 23-3, there was still plenty of time. But the wily Clyde Jeavons, one of three septuagenarians in The Bushmen’s side, had learned a thing or two in his time and wittled Kirdford out, ending with 6-17, a great example of slow line and length that no Kirdfordian could resist trying to hit for six.

With seven men out for ducks, captain Haywood remained not out for a solid 63, eventually running out of partners. With Kirdford making 91, the Bushmen won by 68.

Lavant v Ebernoe

Ebernoe chose to bat first on a hot afternoon. Andy Nichols and Ian Rawnsley restricted the scoring rate of the opening pair.

Rawnsley took three wickets in consecutive overs. Nin Williams bowled six consecutive maidens, ending his spell with three for five.

Ebernoe were reeling at 43-7 when Dave Banks, Mark Sullivan and Peter Hudson took over the attack. Haines added a quick 30 but Ebernoe were all out for 82 to the first ball of Steve Brooker’s spell when Stuart Rawnsley swooped one-handed to take a catch.

Lavant’s first wicket fell quickly but they steadied and their run-rate increased as Graham Dale and Brooker began scoring freely. Hugh Hudson and Brooker hit the winning runs and Lavant won by seven wickets.

Bognor Rebels v Eastonians

The annual game between Bognor and the jolly boys from Essex again took place at the Regis Oval. Bowling first and with Bognor forgetting how to bat, R Gard grabbed a five-fer before a rearguard action from bowling all-rounder Glenn West with 23 saw Bognor to 116 all out.

In the spirit of a tour game, Eastonians changed their batting order but West, showing old magic taking 3-15, livened up proceedings. The excellent Matt Dilworth with 45 not out showed the only way is Essex as the Brentwood boys won by five wickets.

Rustington Sunday XI v Bognor Rebels Sunday XI

Bognor won the toss and batted – and began steadily with Jamie Woolnough pushing the score along. Bognor’s youngsters gave a good account of themselves, but at 108-4 and overs running out, a challenging target looked unlikely.

Shiktar Mahmun started to take the game to Rustington, the perfect foil for Woolnough, who made his maiden senior 100 before retiring. Rustington stuck to the task but Bajan all-rounder Jerome Jones unfurled some glorious and thunderous strokes that endangered a spectator or two.

Jones proved a good-luck charm with a brisk 56 not out. Mahmun also weighed in with 50 as Bognor ended on 243-4.

Rustington were quickly undone by a double-strike by Sazzard Hossain, nipping out two batsmen in his first over and taking 3-22.

The brisk Babs Ahmed bagged two of his own and with a fine run-out from Woolnough, the hosts were in trouble. Skipper John Hooker then spun in with 3-27 and with Jones hanging on to a dipper at deep mid-wicket, Rustington were dismissed for 70. Bognor won by 143 runs.

Findon U19 v Bognor U19

ECB U19 T20 Sussex Cup

Looking to retain their U19 trophy, Bognor travelled to Findon to start their defence. Findon chose to bat first with Joel Baker making a brisk 38 and Cameron Young a lively 48. Findon finished on 177-7, Bognor skipper Ryan Maskell taking 3-24.

Maskell took up the mantle with the bat making 52 from 27 balls but it was not to be Bognor’s day as they ended on 119-8, Findon winning by 58 runs.

Bognor U15s v Pagham U15s

Junior Cricket League Under-15 West

A summer’s evening saw Bognor host Pagham. Fielding first, Bognor made early inroads with Ben Taylor grabbing 2-3 before Pagham steadied through Theo Benyon-Ayres’ 23 not out. However, Joe Delaney swooped with 2-11 to restrict the visitors to 75-7.

In reply Bognor convert Elvis Millen made a splendid 27 before being one of Owen Henton’s two victims before an equally-crisp 19 from Taylor Jaycocks saw Bognor to a six-wicket win.

Littlehampton U14s v Bognor U14s

Junior Cricket League Bowl West

Bognor’s youngsters headed to Littlehampton for an early start. Following a few wobbles up top, the electric Jack Hickman (27 not out) saw Bognor’s innings forward with support from the lively Ben Taylor (20), Ethan Teasdale (26 retired) and late-order salvos from Charlie Jays (19 not out ) and Ben Woolnough (21 not out) that saw Bognor finish on 155-7.

Bognor’s bowlers kept matters tight with everyone enjoying a bowl, none more so than young Sam Wilden with 2-8. The visitors pushed on and won this contest by 90 runs.

