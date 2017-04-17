Fernhurst four eye up Sussex district honours

The cricket season is about to begin, though for some, it never ended and there has been a full schedule of indoor nets throughout the autumn and winter.

Fernhurst Cricket Club are very proud of four juniors who have been selected to play at district level by Sussex CCC.

The Fernhurst Four comprise Fergus O’Connell and James Vigar in the under-nine county squad while Ned Freeborough and Louis Eden line up in the Western Warriors under-ten squad.

It’s a great personal achievement by the boys and a ringing endorsement of Fernhurst’s youth policy.

Head coach Rob Unwin said: “We are all thrilled with the success our boys have had with Sussex and it just goes to prove that a small and thriving village team can rub shoulders with some of the more established junior cricket set-ups.

“Everyone involved in junior coaching works very hard with our young cricketers during the summer, ensuring they get quality coaching but, at the same time, have fun – which is a pre-requisite of the Fernhurst junior ethos.

We are all thrilled with the success our boys have had with Sussex and it just goes to prove that a small and thriving village team can rub shoulders with some of the more established junior cricket set-ups. Rob Unwin

“We hope to be entering more children for district trials in 2017 and look forward to similar success.”

The Fernhurst four will be very busy over the summer travelling all over Sussex.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!