Fontwell aiming for another super Sunday

Fontwell Park bosses are gearing up for their second fixture of 2017 on Sunday with 50 runners declared for the seven races.

The card, which runs from 1pm to 4pm, includes a qualifier for the new Challenger Series in the middle-distance category.

In its second year, the Challenger Series aims to support middle-tier jump racing during the core National Hunt season between October and April.

Hosted at 35 racecourses across the country, the Challenger Series comprises six separate series that allow horses rated up to 135 to qualify for a finals day at Haydock Park on Easter Saturday.

There are some familiar names entered for the qualifier, the Star Sports The Gentleman’s Bookmaker Handicap Chase.

Skelton has also entered Theatrebar, half-brother to Bertenbar, in the starsportsbet.co.uk Handicap Hurdleat 2pm.

Back in the qualifier, Oliver Sherwood is lining up The Fresh Prince, who managed a second at Fontwell last February before going on to win at Kelso.

Other notable entries include Kayf Moss, who won Fontwell’s richest race, the Totepool National Spirit Hurdle, in 2014, and is also in the starsportsbet.co.uk Handicap Hurdle.

Sussex trainer Nick Gifford has entered previous course winner and Boxing Day runner Prouts Pub in the starsportsbet.co.uk Handicap Hurdle.

Previous course winner Mr Bachster runs in the Walberton Handicap Chase at 3.30 for trainer Kerry Lee and the day finishes with the Cocking Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race, for which there are 10 runners.

You can get tickets at www.fontwellpark.co.uk or by calling the racecourse on 01243 543335 - or pay on the day.

Sports editor Steve Bone’s tips: 1.00 Tearsofclewbay, 1.30 Bertenbar, 2.00 Theatrebar, 2.30 Hinton Indiana, 3.00 Old Salt, 3.30 Bahumbug, 4.00 Tikkanbar.

