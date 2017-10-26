Fontwell bosses take pride in award nomination

Fontwell Park racecourse bosses have told of their pride at being named as a finalist for the prestigious showcase and awards hosted by the Racecourse Association.

It is the marquee event of British racecourses that annually celebrates first-class customer experience in partnership with Moët Hennessy and Racing Post.

Fontwell Park is a finalist in the Racing Post Readers Award category. From the five finalists, the winner will be revealed at the Showcase & Awards ceremony on November 16 at Newbury racecourse.

For this award, Racing Post readers were asked to nominate their best examples of customer service at a British racecourse, making it a true test service as the feedback came from the customers.

Judges picked their favourite from a shortlist selected by the Racing Post and the RCA.

Max Roberts, of Fontwell Park, said: “It is a true honour to be shortlisted as a finalist for the Racing Post Readers’ Award.

“Fontwell Park has worked hard at making the customer experience a memorable one in 2017 and we will continue to work at improving the customer experience for all over the coming years.”

Louise Agran, Racing Post marketing director, said: “Racing Post is proud to be supporting the award again this year, and we are thrilled at the number of nominations from our readers and social media followers.

“This year they responded more enthusiastically than ever when asked to share their accounts of exceptional customer service at British racecourses.

“The level of feedback is testament to the great work racecourses have been doing to deliver outstanding customer service throughout the year and our congratulations - and good luck - go to all five finalists.

“From the feedback we received, it is clear that both York and Goodwood continue to be held in extremely high regard while particular praise must go to Cartmel, Fontwell Park and Windsor for a number of glowing reviews each received.”

Stephen Atkin, RCA chief executive, said, “I am delighted for Fontwell Park racecourse for being named a finalist.

“It is a highlight of our year to see all of the quality showcase awards submissions go before the judges to measure the impact and growth of the initiatives that our racecourses have delivered and clearly Fontwell Park Racecourse have enjoyed an excellent year.

“I extend my congratulations to the team for their hard work in securing this achievement and wish them the best of luck for the ceremony.”