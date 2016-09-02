Fontwell hope for repeat of record-breaker

The last one was a record-breaker – and Fontwell Park are hoping this Sunday’s family fun day is another winner.

May’s similar event at the figure-of-eight-shaped jumps course brought a modern-day record attendance to Fontwell Park as almost 10,000 people packed on to the site.

This Sunday’s action-packed day of racing and free entertainment includes a fun fair, pony rides, a bouncy castle, an inflatable assault course, bungee trampolines, zorbing, laser quest and face painting.

Kidsrome will head to Fontwell Park with an entourage of donkeys, llamas, goats, chickens, ducks and rabbits.

Racing begins at 2.20pm with the last of seven races off at 5.20pm.

Trainer Dan Skelton and jockey brother Harry have a couple of entries at this stage, including Workbench, who has won the Fuller’s Cup at the track’s October festival for the past two years.

He is due to run in the Stephanie Rees Rainbow Child Foundation Handicap Hurdle at 3.50pm.

In all there were 82 entries at the five-day stage.

Adult tickets are only £12 in advance and under-18s go free.

Gates open at midday with all the entertainment ready to go soon after that.

Visit fontwellpark.co.uk to book in advance before 3pm this Saturday for the discounts.

