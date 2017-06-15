Albion attempts to sign Chelsea legend Terry and Sunderland’s Defoe blasted as ‘nonsense’

Claims that Brighton & Hove Albion were trying to sign former Chelsea captain John Terry and Sunderland’s Jermain Defoe have been blasted as ‘nonsense’ by chief executive Paul Barber.

The exEngland captain and current international are hot property this close season and have been linked to a huge number of clubs in both England and abroad.

Centre-back Terry, 36, is available as a free agent after deciding to leave Chelsea after 22 years at the end of last season, but it is understood his wage demands are a hurdle for the majority of clubs.

Defoe, who returned to the England fold last week at the age of 34, is expected to leave Sunderland and bookmakers had Albion as second favourites to sign the former Spurs and West Ham hit man.

On any possible Albion interest, Barber revealed: “They were nonsense, we never ever had a discussion with John Terry. We never had a discussion with Jermain Defoe.

“I wake up sometimes and see a headline in a major newspaper saying we have pulled away from a deal because we wouldn’t pay £300,000 a week. Well, we never even had a discussion let alone offered £300,000 a week.

“Those are the things that can be frustrating but again sometimes a good camouflage, they draw the fire to somewhere and we can get on with our business in the opposite direction.

“There is always some stuff out there. 95 per cent of the stuff you see on social media is absolute garbage, but we let it go as sometimes it is a good camouflage for us.”