Another Albion game selected for television coverage

Brighton's home match with Derby County has been moved forward to Friday, March 10 - so long as Derby do not reach the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports, with a 7.45pm kick-off, but will be switched again if Derby reach the last eight.

Derby's fourth-round replay is at Leicester next week, with the winners travelling to Millwall in the fifth round.

Albion's match at Huddersfield tomorrow is also on Sky Sports, along with Brighton's upcoming games with Reading and Newcastle.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!