Arsenal legend ends Pirates’ season on a high

Former Arsenal and England star Ray Parlour was guest of honour at West Sussex League champions Nyetimber Pirates’ end-of-season awards ceremony at Bognor FC.

The three-time Premier League winner, who made more than 460 appearances for the Gunners, was on hand to share stories about his illustrious career with 150-plus guests, as well as handing out trophies to the Pirates award winners for the 2016-17 season

Turners Pies provided the food and guests were treated to a specially-designed pie called the Nyetimber PIE-rate which was emblazoned with the club’s famous skull and crossbones logo.

GWA Cars were named first-team sponsor for the year ahead after winning the sponsors’ draw, which also took place at the start of the evening.

Organiser Charlie Welling said: “It was a great event for everyone involved and everyone seems to have enjoyed themselves. It’s been a celebration of our success this season and to have a legend like Ray here had topped it all for us.

“It’s good to make a bit for the club as well but the main aim for the event was to give something back to the players who worked hard this season.”

Nyetimber Pirates will start the new campaign with three teams competing in the West Sussex League after the league committee accepted their application for a new side which will be managed by former player James Gilchrist.

If any players are interested in playing for any side this coming season, they should get in touch on nyetimberpirates@hotmail.co.uk

Award winners - Club - Regis Trophy – Marc Gill; Pirate of the Year- Sean Williamson; Golden Boot- Nathan Stonelake; 100 goals for the club - Phil Turner. First team - Manager’s player – Mike Hamm; Players’ Player – Kieron Urquhart; Reserve team - Managers’ Player- Shaun Maskell; Players’ Player- Nathan Stonelake.

