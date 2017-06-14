Barber ‘absolutely delighted’ with home start in Premier League against Manchester City

Brighton & Hove Albion chief executive Paul Barber is ‘absolutely delighted’ that they will make their Premier League bow at home next season.

The Seagulls will begin life on their return to the top flight at home to Manchester City on August 19.

It is what Albion had been hoping for on their return to England’s top table for the first time in 34 years and Barber can’t wait to get stuck into the ‘world’s biggest, best and toughest league’.

Speaking from The Amex after the fixture’s were revealed this morning, he said: “We are absolutely delighted, we really hoped to get a home game to start the season, we also hoped to get one of the big clubs for our first home game.

“We are delighted to get Manchester City and we looked forward to welcoming Pep Guardiola and his superstars here in August.

“You always start looking at groups of games and see if you have a tough run or less tough run. Obviously the run-in at the end of the season when you have Spurs, Manchester United and Liverpool is tough.

“Away to Chelsea and Newcastle United over the Christmas and New Year period is going to be tough, but this is the Premier League, every game you play is going to be a real challenge, particularly when you have not been there before.

“It is not the world’s biggest, best and toughest league by accident. the world’s best talent is attracted to the best league and we have now made it to that level and we have got to compete.”