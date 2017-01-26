Brighton defender heads to Oldham on loan

Albion full-back Rob Hunt has joined League One side Oldham Athletic on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old, who was also linked with loan moves to League Two sides Portsmouth and Crawley, could make his Latics debut against Bradford this weekend.



Brighton had hoped to loan out Hunt in the last transfer window but needed cover at full-back after Liam Rosenior was ruled out with an ankle injury in August.



The 21-year-old Dagenham-born defender joined Albion in 2013 and has made eight first-team appearances this season: one Championship appearance and seven cup ties in the FA Cup, EFL Cup and Checkatrade Trophy.



Seagulls manager Chris Hughton said: "This is a great move for Rob, and one which we feel will benefit all parties. The opportunity is there for him to go and play regular football, week in, week out in League One and that will really benefit his development.



"There is no doubting he is a player with great potential, but at this stage he needs to be out there playing regularly. Initially it had been the plan to send him on loan in the summer, but with the injury to Liam, we needed him with the first team as cover for the full-back positions.



"He's benefited from training with the first team, and from playing in a number of the cup competitions, but now he wants to go out on loan and play regularly, and it is a good time for him go and do that.



"With Seb Pocognoli fit, Bruno and Liam Rosenior both back training, Fikayo Tomori here from Chelsea on loan, Gaetan Bong not too far away from returning to training, and Sam Adekugbe and Connor Goldson too, we have good cover for both of the two full-back positions."



