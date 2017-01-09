Brighton drawn away in FA Cup

Brighton & Hove Albion will travel to Lincoln City or Ipswich in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

National League leaders Lincoln drew 2-2 at Championship side Ipswich on Saturday and the replay will take place next week. Theo Robinson twice put Lincoln ahead but Ipswich twice levelled through Tom Lawrence.



Albion, who top the Championship, progressed into the fourth round on Saturday when Beram Kayal and Tomer Hemed scored in a 2-0 win at home to MK Dons.



The fourth round ties take place on the weekend of January 27 to 30.

