Brighton squad set to be unchanged for Ipswich visit

Brighton have no fresh injury worries ahead of tomorrow's Championship match at home to Ipswich Town.

Sam Baldock scored on his return to action, after five games out, in Albion's 4-1 victory at home to Burton, while Dale Stephens was also back after missing three matches with a calf problem.

Seagulls manager Chris Hughton said: "On the back of a good win on Saturday, there's no injuries from that game so we're exactly where we were on Saturday."

Hughton made five changes to the starting 11 for the Burton match and said: "At this stage of the season, it's vitally important.

"We know that's not always the case and possibly there will be a period, even this season, where that again is not the case.

"You've got to make the most of it. It's difficult because everyone wants to play and for those not playing or left out, it's always disappointing and challenging. But it's impossible to go through a season using the same players and expecting the same players to be at their best right the way through the season.

"At the moment it's good competition but I'd like to think healthy competition."

