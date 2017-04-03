Bruno set to return but Baldock still out

Captain Bruno is set to return to Albion's squad for tomorrow's match at home to Birmingham City.

The 36-year-old has missed Brighton's last two matches, either side of the international break, with a groin injury but has been back in training.

Striker Sam Baldock missed Saturday's 1-0 win against Blackburn Rovers with a glute injury and has also been ruled out of tomorrow's match. Seagulls boss Chris Hughton said: "It's certainly not a bad one, we'll assess him this week to see if he's going to be okay for Friday."

Striker Glenn Murray, who took a couple of knocks during Saturday's game and had his thigh taped up, is fine.

