Five things we learned from Albion’s defeat to Brentford

Brighton suffered their first home defeat since January as they went down 2-0 at home to Brentford this afternoon.

Here’s five points to come out of the match.

1: One to forget. Albion were far from their best and were punished by a strong Brentford side, who looked dangerous going forward throughout the game. It was a game where things just did not click for the Seagulls and there was a spark missing as they suffered their first home defeat since January.

2: Defensive worries? After conceding two at both Reading and Newcastle, Brentford’s goals were far too easy from an Albion point of view. Hogan beat the offside trap twice in the first half - firing the first one home before seeing his next opening saved by Stockdale and twice more in the second half, before he scored his second of the game. Perhaps it’s a case of players still getting used to each other with Duffy making his home debut but the visitors scored two and easily could have had more.

3: Forward options. With no striker/number ten signed in the summer, could that cost Albion? With Baldock suspended, Murray and Hemed started up front which meant there was no real pace and the partnership didn’t get going today. Manu, who has struggled to make an impact since joining the club, was the attacking option on the bench and replaced Hemed with an hour played but Albion just seemed to lack something up front today.

4: Midfield two? Today it was Kayal and Norwood, with Stephens - after his transfer request was turned down on deadline day - and Sidwell on the bench. Stephens could come back into the starting line-up for Huddersfield’s visit on Tuesday, most likely alongside Kayal after their superb performances in the middle of the park last season.

5: Changes available. Chris Hughton will have plenty of options if he wishes to ring the changes for Tuesday. Sidwell, Stephens, Skalak, Goldson, Hunemeier, Baldock, Pocognoli and LuaLua (if fit) could all potentially come into the starting line-up. What changes should be made?

