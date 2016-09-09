Focus back on football as Albion return to action

Brighton’s Championship quest gets back up and running when Brentford travel to the Amex tomorrow.

Albion fell to their first league loss of the season when they suffered a 2-0 defeat at Newcastle United just before the international break.

As well as a free weekend, August’s transfer window slammed shut with Dale Stephens, Lewis Dunk, Anthony Knockaert and several other in-demand players remaining at the club.

Huddersfield then visit the Amex on Tuesday and Hughton is pleased to see focus now return to football.

He said: “The players that we have kept are every bit as important, if not more, than the ones we have brought in.

“We have players here who have served us well in my period of time here.

“What the window does do is create a lot of speculation of people coming in and going out, not just at this club but at any club. The deadline day puts a line under everything, with everyone knowing it is just about working and doing the best you can to get results.”

Albion’s Amex record is exemplary this season, with three wins out of three and no goals conceded.

With two home games to come in a short period, Hughton hopes his side can continue that run.

He said: “We are at home and we like to think we have that little advantage but you have to do it on the day. However we do it, with or without a performance, it’s about getting the wins.

“We face two teams in three days that both have a chance of pushing this season, so we know we are going to have to be on our game.”

Defensive duo Connor Goldson and Uwe Hunemeier are fit and ready if required for Saturday’s clash, while Dale Stephens is in the squad after having a transfer request turned down. Kazenga LuaLua is a doubt after picking up a knee injury this week in training.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.