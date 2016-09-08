Goldson and Hunemeier ready for Albion returns

Defensive duo Connor Goldson and Uwe Hunemeier are ready for Albion returns if required on Saturday.

Brighton have a busy schedule after the international break, with Amex Championship clashes against Brentford on Saturday and then Huddersfield on Tuesday.

The central defensive pair have played in under-23 games over the past few weeks and Hunemeier also featured in the EFL Cup win at Oxford.

Dale Stephens is also in the squad after the club turned down his transfer request on deadline day last week.

However, Kazenga LuaLua is a doubt for this weekend’s visit of the Bees after picking up a slight knock to his knee and Solly March is not quite ready to turn yet.

Speaking about Goldson, Hunemeier and March, Brighton boss Chris Hughton said: “They are all fit but Solly March is probably the one out of the three that is just a touch behind.

“He’s been out for a long period and we have to make sure we manage him very well. Sometimes when you’ve been out for that period of time you can reach them heights and then level off.

“Both Connor and Uwe have been involved in games, they are available, which leaves a decision for me when and if but they are all looking in good shape.

“Kazenga has missed the past couple of days training and we’ll assess him today, so there is a chance he won’t be available. We hope he’s okay, it’s a sore knee and one that we will assess.”

