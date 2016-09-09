Hemed raring to go ahead of Brentford clash

Tomer Hemed cannot wait to return to action for Brighton.

The Israeli striker finished Albion’s top-scorer last term but he has not started a league game since a 3-0 home victory over Rotherham last month.

Sam Baldock has deputised for Hemed in the past two league matches but a suspension for Saturday’s Amex encounter against Brentford opens the door for Albion’s Israeli frontman.

Hemed is relishing the chance of returning to the starting line-up and said: “I’m always ready to play and I’m ready for the next game, if I start, I will give everything to help the team score goals and try to win the game.

“When the gaffer took me out I didn’t feel like it was because I wasn’t playing good. We started well this season but I think we can see that the gaffer can change sometimes and give the players a rest, then they come back fresh.”

Following Brighton’s first defeat of the season at Newcastle United in their last game, August’s transfer window slammed shut.

Despite serious speculation surrounding Brighton players and a transfer request from Dale Stephens, Albion kept hold of all their players.

Hemed said: “It’s very important to see that all the players stay here. If we look at last season we had a very good, strong team and I think if we want to do it again we need the same players and, of course, with the new players that came, it can be good for the club.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.