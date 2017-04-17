Hometown hero Dunk says Premier League promotion is dream come true

Lewis Dunk says stepping up to the Premier League with his hometown club is a dream come true.

The Brighton & Hove Albion defender helped Albion to the promised land this afternoon - with Huddersfield Town's draw with Derby County confirming the Seagulls' fate.

They had to wait on the result of the 5pm kick-off at Pride Park, before their return to the top flight after 34 years was confirmed.

Brighton have a seven-point lead over second-placed Newcastle with three games remaining, and the Seagulls win the league if they beat Norwich on Friday.

Dunk - who joined the club youngster - revealed: "It's amazing, seeing the club where it is now from where it has come from. I have been here since I was ten-years-old, I have seen everything through my years.

"To see where it is now in this stadium and in the Premier League it is amazing. It's a dream come true for me, my family and everyone involved in the club.

"I played a few games at the Withdean, but when we moved here I had my first full season.

"As a Varndean local, it's massive for the city, it will be a massive boost and there are many, many fans in this city and it's a dream come true for all of them. For everyone involved with the club it's massive and I am glad to be part of it.

"I think we have gone under the radar, but we have been quietly confident in our little bubble that we can do it and all the talk has been about Newcastle.

"To be fair, they should have walked the league, but we have the fight and will continue that fight until the end. That's our next target now to be champions, hopefully we can do. Let's see."

On next season, the centre-back added: "It's too soon, we are just enjoying where we are now, enjoy the rest of the season, enjoy the summer and come back pre-season and get our heads down. We know it is going to be tough next year.

"I think we will always be the same way we are right now as season, so that will stand us in good stead."