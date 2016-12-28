Hughton delighted as Albion go top

Albion boss Chris Hughton was delighted to go top of the Championship yesterday but warned his side there is still a long way to go.

Brighton increased their unbeaten run to 17 games as goals from Sam Baldock, Glenn Murray and Anthony Knockaert gave the Seagulls a 3-0 win at home to Queens Park Rangers.

Albion are now two points clear of Newcastle at the halfway stage of the season and, speaking to www.seagulls.co.uk, Hughton said: “It’s very satisfying. We’ve earned the right to be there, but there’s an awful long way to go and we have to make sure we play with the same principles we’ve played with during the first half of the season.

“We know that lots of teams below us have an incentive to chase and get into the top two. There are no easy games, so we’ll need to make sure we go about the second half of the season in the same way.”

Albion entertain Cardiff on Friday (7.45pm), before a trip to Fulham on Monday (3pm).

Sam Baldock celebrates giving Albion the lead. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

Glenn Murray scores from the penalty spot. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

