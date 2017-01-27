Hughton is eager to continue momentum

Albion boss Chris Hughton is eager for his side to continue their momentum when they travel to non-league Lincoln City in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

The Seagulls have recorded back-to-back home wins, against Sheffield Wednesday and Cardiff City since an 18-game unbeaten run ended at Preston earlier this month.

Hughton is set to ring the changes in his squad for the game, like he did in the 2-0 win against MK Dons in the third round, and admits the pressure may be more on his side than their opponents.

He said: “We certainly go into the game on the back of a good feel because, irrespective of what team we play, we’re on the back of a good result midweek. We’re doing well as a team at the moment and I’m looking forward to it, although I think it’s fair to say there’s probably more pressure on us than there is on them. However, momentum is the big word and there’s a feel-good factor going into it.”

Hughton says no-one is getting carried away after Albion returned to the top of the Championship with Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Cardiff.

He said: “I haven’t had any fear at all that anybody has been getting carried away.

“If anything, it’s probably the opposite. They’re all very guarded and are trying to make sure as much as possible that we continue doing the things that we need to do. And, of course, the big cliché that will never change, whether it’s here or any other club, is it’s all about the next game.”

Midfielder Richie Towell is set to start just his third match for the club since he joined last January. He was frustrated with injury in pre-season and said: “I want to play. My main goal now is to get into the team. I might have the opportunity to do that on Saturday, so hopefully the gaffer will like what he sees and I can put a little thought in his head.”

Bruno, Sam Baldock and Gaetan Bong again miss out for Brighton.

