Knockaert focused on ‘massive’ run of games

Albion winger Anthony Knockaert says the squad are fully focused for a massive end to the month.

The Seagulls end February with five games in just 17 days, starting with Burton Albion’s visit to the Amex tomorrow.

Ipswich are then the visitors on Tuesday, before Brighton finish the month with a trip to Barnsley and home games with fellow promotion hopefuls Reading and Newcastle.

Looking ahead to the upcoming games, Knockaert said: “It’s massive now, it’s the period where we have to be focused and we need to win games.

“We have four games at home now out of five. If we win all four, we will be in a great position of course but we still need to win them.

“Trust me, we will do everything. It doesn’t matter who we play against, we just need to have our heads focused and work so hard from this morning until the end of the season.”

Knockaert has ten goals so far this season, matching his best-ever total from last year with Standard Liege and Albion.

He has no personal goal target for the rest of the season as his sole aim is to be in the Premier League next season.

He said: “I don’t set a target. I just want to keep trying to score goals because if I score goals and give some assists as well, we’ve got a great chance to win the game.

“I was quite happy last week with my two assists because I had just one since the season started. I’m also happy with my stats this season, it shows how good I feel in this team and at this football club.

“I’m really happy to be here. If I can finish with 20 goals, I will do it. If I cannot, I will do my best to help the team as much as I can to get into the Premier League.”

Midfielder Dale Stephens and striker Sam Baldock are back available for tomorrow’s game. Gaetan Bong is still ruled out with a knee injury.

