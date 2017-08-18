Blues beat Varndeanians ... Midhurst beaten ... Sids and Reds ready to go

A good solid performance from Selsey saw them start their SCFL division-one campaign ith a 2-0 win at home to a much-improved Varndeanians side.

The visitors were very well-organised and made Selsey work hard for the win.

Selsey took the lead on 15 minutes as a well-worked corner routine was converted by Jake Goulding.

After that the visitors defended very well and kept the Blues at bay for long periods, Joe Clarke coming closest to adding a second when he rose at the far post only to see his header clip the crossbar and go wide.

The Blues, playing against a strong wind in the second half, were content to soak up any pressure Varndeanians applied but with captain Rob Madden outstanding at the back, supported superbly by James Kilhams and Howard Low, the Selsey goal was never under threat.

Selsey continued to be dangerous on the break with Goulding a constant threat – hitting the post with an outrageous effort that had the home fans on their feet.

Selsey took the lead on 15 minutes as a well-worked corner routine was converted by Jake Goulding.

The second goal was bound to arrive and again it was the lively Goulding who burst clear to finish off a superb passing move by the Blues on 84 minutes.

Selsey are at home again this Saturday when they host Hailsham in SCFL division one.

Selsey: Boyt, Low, Kilhams, Madden, Dines, Lynch, Clarke, Chittock, Corell, Goulding, Morey. Subs: Edwards, Forry, McGreal.

* Midhurst began their Southern Combination division-one campaign with a five-goal thriller, but they ended on the wrong end of the result.

Gary Norgate and Lewis Hamilton were on target for the Stags at Hailsham but goals by Terry Payne, Jack Findon and Danny Leach earned the opening-day points for the East Sussex hosts.

Midhurst always have to begin the season with a series of away games, with their Rotherfield base still in use by summer sports, and they continue this year’s run of road trips when they head to Southwick this Saturday.

* Teams in division two begin their campaigns this weekend and that means first competitive matches of 2017-18.

Bosham, reigning champions of the division, go to Lancing for their first match, while Sidlesham – who finished third last season and won the league cup – go to Worthing Town.

There’s a midweek programme of games in the division next Tuesday and Sids host Clymping.

Bosham do not play in midweek and, like Midhurst, have a wait for their first home match, which arrives on September 2.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!