Bognor bring in forward

Rocks have moved to bring in Maidenhead United forward Chinedu McKenzie on an initial one-month loan.

McKenzie, 23, has found game time hard to come by at National League United so far this season since joining from Romford in the summer.

The 23-year-old starred for then Ryman League North Romford, netting 21 times last term.

McKenzie is expected to go straight into the squad for Rocks' National League South clash at league leaders Chelmsford City on Saturday (3pm).

