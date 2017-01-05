Boost for Brighton as Kayal returns for MK Dons visit

Brighton midfielder Beram Kayal will make his return from injury on Saturday.

Albion boss Chris Hughton confirmed the Israeli international will start his side’s home FA Cup third-round clash with Milton Keynes Dons.

Kayal has been missing since limping out of Brighton’s clash with Barnsley back in September but has now fully recovered from an ankle fracture.

With changes expected on Saturday, two that won’t be involved are defensive duo Liam Rosenior and Sebastien Pocognoli.

Hughton revealed the game has come a little too soon for both and said: “Beram Kayal is back and will play. Liam Rosenior has not done enough days training but he’s been back with the group. Sebastien Pocognoli will miss out again, which is a bit of a blow but it’s of those one where we have to make sure that he’s right and it’s not the right decision at the moment.”

