Bosham and Sidlesham enjoy perfect starts to season

Bosham and Sidlesham both hit the ground running as the SCFL division-two season kicked off - Bosham scoring six at Lancing and Sids five at Worthing.

Lancing Utd 0 Bosham 6

SCFL division two

Bosham kicked off their defence of the SCFL division two title by hitting six of the best against a Lancing side who seemed short of quality.

The new-look Robins side overwhelmed their opponents to leave new manager Gary Lines a very happy man.

Andy Brown fashioned a chance early on and although his effort beat the keeper, it struck the far post and ended up being cleared from danger by Guy Church.

Ryan Coombes almost brought the house down with a bicycle kick that curled towards the far corner but smacked the post – and Andy Brown smacked the crossbar with the rebound from yards out.

Bosham were in front in the eighth minute when new signing Callum Coker broke through a static defence to poke the ball past keeper Steve Allfrey.

The Reds continued to ask all the questions with midfield maestro, Bradley Miles, at the heart of their excellent work. Grant Radmore was a constant threat for the Reds down the flank, teasing the defence with searching crosses.

On 11 minutes the lead was doubled by the ever-alert Coker. The Lancing defence again opened its doors for the Bosham striker and he pounced to poke the ball under Allfrey.

Ben Neal was next to get on the scoresheet with a neat near-post finish following an inch-perfect through-ball from Coker.

For Lancing, Luke Huggett and Dan Measom showed good intentions, helping the hosts see more of the ball as the half wore on.

Huggett drew the first meaningful save from Bosham keeper Nick Hall, but the stopper was well behind the effort.

John Kilgariff tried his luck with a curling effort which Hall tipped superbly round the corner as Lancing enjoyed a good period of play with Bosham just taking their foot off the gas little.

In the second half Bosham upped the tempo again and soon had a fourth. Miles supplied the finish with a sublime free-kick that sneaked in at the near post with Allfrey in no man’s land.

Ryan Coombes almost brought the house down with a bicycle kick that curled towards the far corner but smacked the post – and Andy Brown smacked the crossbar with the rebound from yards out.

Shortly after the hour, Coker grabbed his third for the day with a firm finish and the scoring was rounded off with Brown heading in beautifully from a well-delivered Miles free-kick to set the seal on an emphatic win.

This Saturday Bosham travel to Alfold, who also started with a win, so an exciting encounter at the Alfold Rec can be expected. The Robins then go to Ferring on bank holiday Monday.

Bosham: Hall, Neal, Smith, Miles, James, Reynolds, Bedford, Coombes, Brown, Coker, Radmore. Subs: Gray, Cooper, Probee, Moore.

ALAN PRICE

Worthing Town 1 Sidlesham 5

SCFL division two

Sidlesham travelled to Worthing town for their first league game and, with a few additions to last season’s squad, came away with a deserved win against a dogged Worthing side who never game the visitors a moment’s rest.

Sids deserved to be ahead at the break with goals from Tom Atkinson and Davidson Mendes Borges and while penalty claims for a third were turned away, the away side were comfortable at the break.

The second half brought goals from Tom Bayley (2) and another from Borges and although Worthing got a consolation they didn’t really test Tom Byrne in the Sids goal.

Sidlesham will be happy with their afternoon’s work but will be looking to improve in certain areas as the season progresses.

Sids followed up the Worthing win with a 2-1 home success over Clymping. Tom Jefkins and Tom Bayley were on target.

They host Upper Beeding on Saturday at 2pm followed by a reserve game against Pagham (4.30pm) and are home to Rustington on Bank Holiday Monday (11am).

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!