Bosham enjoy comparing trophies with their Pompey guest

Bradley Miles collected two awards as Bosham FC rounded off a fantastic season at their annual presentation night.

The influential midfielder picked up the coveted managers’ and players’ player first-team gongs in the ceremony which recognised and celebrated both adult and youth team achievements during 2016-17.

The event at the Southbourne Club was compered by Frank Antony, while the awards were handed out by special guest Alan Knight, with the Pompey ambassador also delighting the audience by taking along the Blues’ League Two trophy, which players and supporters alike were able to be photographed alongside.

Trevor Hall from the Arun & Chichester Youth League presented Bosham’s under-16s with their league champions’ medals and trophy after Rick Kennett’s side claimed the C-division title in only their second season together.

The first team, who won division two of the SCFL, were also acclaimed for finishing runners-up in the SCFL Respect merit table, while Dick Bryant was the deserved recipient of the clubman of the year award.

There was special recognition for Maurice and Jan Webb for their support in running the club kitchen, and Nicki Webb for her work on behalf of the youth teams.

Winners: First Team: Manager’s Player Of The Year: Bradley Miles; Players’ Player Of The Year: Bradley Miles; Top Goalscorer: Marco Giambelardini. Reserves: Manager’s Player Of The Year: Andy Reynolds; Player’s Player Of The Year: Andy Reynolds; Most Improved Player Of The Year: Matt Hills; Squad Player Of The Season (Joint): Ashley Cooper; Squad Player Of The Season (Joint): Steve Soper. Under 18s: Manager’s Player Of The Year: Bailey Webb; Player’s Player Of The Year (Joint): Aidan Wadey; Player’s Player Of The Year (Joint): James Davies; Top Goalscorer: Harry Knight; Most Man Of The Match Awards: Aidan Wadey; Most Improved Player: Bradley White. Under-16s: Manager’s Player Of The Year: Harry Spicer; Players’ Player Of The Year: Tom Canter; Most Improved Player Of The Year: Oliver Shergold; Top Goalscorer: Lewis Rustell. Clubman Of The Year: Dick Bryant.

