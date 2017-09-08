Bridges too sturdy for Lions

The Lions were almost outplayed by Three Bridges, losing 3-1 to the former Ryman one south team in an SCFL clash at Nyetimber Lane.

The visitors’ class told but not without a late fightback by the Lions.

Three minutes in, Bridges’ Tyrone Berry’s run and shot gave James Binfield little chance.

The Lions kept at it but a wild shot over the bar from Jamie Crelin was the precursor to Three Bridges’ second goal.

Jake Hawker upended T’Jay Johnson in the area and the referee pointed to the spot. Up stepped Connor French to strike home the spot-kick.

It wasn’t long before goal three arrived, a long range shot from Lee Hall eluding Binfield.

The Lions were denied what looked a penalty when Callum Overton flew into the area and was bundled over – the officials were having none of it.

Ten minutes before the break, Andy Chick and Hawker were replaced by George Bingham and Johann Van Driel.

A Lions free-kick almost paid dividends with Lloyd Rowlatt striking into the wall and the rebound falling to Terrell Lewis, who hit over. Bingham was taken out on 38 minutes, earning a booking for Berry.

The second half began with a blistering run from Pagham’s Joe Kilhams, who has been one of the brightest lights in the side this season. His sorties down the wing through the second half kept the Bridges right-back busy.

The hour mark bought Pagham’s goal from the unlikely source of Joe Booker’s head. A cross from the right saw Booker have space to score past Keiron Thorp.

Moses Ashikooi and Andy Somo missed the mark for the visitors while Lewis went close more than once for pagham.

Pagham: Binfield, Hawker, Kilhams, N Murfin, Booker, Horncastle, Rowlatt, Chick, Overton, S Murfin, Lewis. Subs: Ansa-Mcintyre, Cody, Crouch, Bingham, Van Driel.

JON ROSE

