Chichester City 5, Lancing 0: City shine once more

Chichester totally eclipsed Lancing at Oaklands Park on August Bank Holiday Monday with goals from five different players.

There was an intensity to City that was missing against Saltdean as the home side heaped on early pressure with Scott Jones, Rob Hutchings and Dave Herbert all in the thick of things in the final third.

And the break-through came on 11 minutes when a Josh Clack set-piece picked out Jack Lee at the back stick to head home his third goal in as many games.

Moments later after Clack and Dan Watts combined effectively, a pass from George Way almost got Herbert in before a nicely weighted ball from Ellis Martin fell to Watts who was unable to get any real power on his header.

Pinned back in their own half Lancing's only opportunity in this passage of play fell to top scorer Lewis Finney but the forward pulled a tame effort wide.

Then, following a rare raid by the visitors, Ant Ender's throw-out sent his team away on the attack but Herbert missed when Jones squared to the ball to him and Clack's follow up attempt brushed the upright.

In the last five minutes of the half both sides spurned golden opportunities. Chi's chance came after a move involving Herbert, Jones and Dan Hegarty.

The counter-attack when this broke down sent Lucas Tredrea through one on one with Ender and the Lancing No9 could have, should have, would have scored but for a Schmiechelesque save from the keeper with his feet.

And in time added on Jones flicked the ball up cleverly as he ran on to a pass from Watts but his shot, with the last kick of the first period, failed to trouble D'Cruz.

After the interval, in late summer sunshine Chichester treated the Oaklands Park faithful to some red-hot football.

On 50 minutes D'Cruz turned a Martin free-kick round his post and then from the resultant corner gathered the ball bravely under pressure from Lee.

Moments later the Lancing goalie was called on to palm away a looping header from Hegarty. Chi took a short corner this time. The ball was pulled back to Hutchings but his shot sailed high.

City boss Miles Rutherford sent Lorenzo Dolcetti on for Jones and the Italian was quickly in the action volleying an effort just over bang on the hour.

Next Hegarty got on the end of a Clack cross and rattled the woodwork with his header on this occasion.

At the other end Watts had to be sharp as Mike Williamson charged through, turning the ball out for a throw before the visitors had a goal ruled out on 63 minutes for an infringement on Ender.

Finney picked up a yellow card after an elbow caught Lee and a quickly taken free-kick got Chi up the pitch only for Dolcetti to skew his shot wide.

This was followed by efforts from Way, Herbert and Dolcetti again as the home side pressed for that all important second goal.

And what a goal it was.

Kieran Hartley, who had replaced Hutchings, fed the ball to Clack and the Chi winger curled the ball into the top right hand corner for his fifth of the season.

With Chichester now running riot opportunities came and went on 74, 75 and 78 minutes. Dolcetti couldn't quite sort his feet out and fired off target, Clack had a shot charged down and Hegarty was unlucky for a third time.

Then with ten minutes to go Martin's persistence paid dividends and Clack's cross was a good one for Dolcetti to make it 3-0 with a stooping header at the back post.

Next Hegarty followed Martin's example turning provider for Hartley who accepted this gift graciously and thumped the ball past a despairing D'Cruz.

Hartley, making a real impact, then hit the bar. Herbert was on hand to turn the rebound in but the striker was judged offside.

Way and Lee might have increased Chi's lead before Herbert wrapped things up for Miles Rutherford's side with a minute to go to end August on a high note.

City – Ender, Watts, Lee, French, Martin, Hucthings (Hartley), Way, Hegarty, Clack (Kanjanda), Herbert, Jones (Dolcetti)

Worthing United are the next visitors to Oaklands Park on Saturday 2nd September (kick off, 3pm