Chichester footballers fly flag in tournament for good cause

In a show of support for mental health awareness, teams from across Sussex including AITC Chichester took part in a football tournament at the Sussex FA headquarters in Lancing.

The six-a-side mental health football tournament was run by Albion in the Community (AITC), the official charity of Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club, and supported by American Express.

AITC’s programme uses the power of football to help people in Sussex with mental health difficulties and to provide peer to peer support.

Now in its fourth year, the tournament brought together teams from AITC’s mental health football programme and visiting teams from community schemes across the south.

Amex employee volunteers helped with logistics and refereed matches alongside AITC coaches. The AITC mental wellbeing cup was won by AFC Bournemouth and the Fair Play accolade was awarded to Heads on Wanderers, Hove.

Sussex teams involved were AITC Chichester, Lawn Court Bexhill, AITC Worthing, AITC Brighton and Heads on Wanderers, Hove. Visiting teams were from Portsmouth, Bournemouth and Swale in Kent.