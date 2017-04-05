Chichester’s new sport is no walk in the park

A relatively new, innovative version of football has arrived in Chichester.

Every Tuesday from 1.30 to 2.30pm, walking football sessions are hosted at Everyone Active at Westgate for just £3 – with the first session free.

The project is still in its early stages and there is a real need for more participants to keep the sessions going. Joe Manners

With now more than 800 clubs in the UK and the FA in the process of issuing an official rulebook, this slowed-down version of the beautiful game is taking the country by storm.

It is the perfect hobby for those looking to increase their physical activity levels and a great opportunity to socialise and make new friends.

A group of students of the University of Chichester started a module designed to engage students in the community. The aim is for students to create sport projects and events that address the needs of parts of the community.

The idea for their project came from having completed placement work at Portsmouth in the Community in Fratton.

Student Joe Manners said: “I was able to witness the brilliant events they host for citizens in Portsmouth, one of them being walking football.

“A brief internet search showed that Everyone Active had just begun sessions, so after a few emails back and forth, they were more then happy to have us help.

“Though the sport is generally aimed at males over 50s, we are making sure that the sessions are available for all.

“One of our main objectives is to try to re-engage people with the sport. If they may have had to give up playing on weekends due to injuries, age or time constraints, we can offer them the chance to rediscover that feeling of playing football.

“The project is still in its early stages and there is a real need for more participants to keep the sessions going. It is an easy-going, light-hearted fun hour of matches with plenty of refreshment breaks.

“Whether you are looking for a new activity or wanting to re-engage with football, the sessions are available to all ages and genders.”

