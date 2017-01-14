City ladies back on title track - thanks to 14-0 win

Chichester City Ladies re-started their title challenge with a resounding 14-0 win against a struggling Shanklin side at Oaklands park – the perfect birthday present for manager Liam Greenfield.

Only nine minutes in, Chichester were already three goals to the good and coasting towards an easy victory.

Charlie Wilson-Blakely opened the scoring when a howler from the visitors’ keeper Kirren Shaw allowed Jess Lewry to steal the ball and lay it on a plate for her to slot into the empty net.

Chloe Dowdell was in the right place at the right time to slot home after Lauren Cheshire fired a low cross into the area.

With Shanklin reeling the green army soon added a third, again through the ever-impressive Dowdell, who had time to fire a firm effort past Shaw to see Chichester in total control.

A few minutes later Dowdell sealed a wonderful hat-trick to heap more misery on the visitors when set up unselfishly by Wilson-Blakely.

Wilson-Blakely completed a sensational double hat trick, slamming home following good work from Challen, and Dowdell grabbed her fifth.

Wilson-Blakely made it five just after the quarter-hour with the defence once more torn apart as Cheshire fired a low drive at goal which Shaw did well to keep out only for Wilson-Blakely to tuck away the rebound.

Becky Barron didn’t want to be left out and found her route to goal just after the half-hour with a lovely volleyed finish from a Cheshire cross to make it six.

Wilson-Blakely made it seven before the break with an exquisite finish from a tight angle to round off the perfect half for the rampaging ladies.

The second half was only a few minutes old when Dowdell grabbed her fourth. Following a good save by Shaw from Wilson-Blakely, Dowdell fired a rocket into the roof of the net from the rebound.

Around the hour mark, Greenfield sent on subs Kerrie Ryan, Kally Ambler and Jade Widows and soon more goals were flying in.

Wilson-Blakely netted her fourth with a great header from a teasing cross from the excellent Lucie Challen and minutes later she took Chichester to double figures with her fifth after a delightful cross from Ryan.

Things got worse for the visitors when Sophie Wade-Smith put the ball into her own net with Ambler having been unlucky with an audacious backheel.

The last word was left to Barron, who, on 90 minutes, scored a sensational free-kick from wide on the right to round off a superb day for the ladies in green who extend their lead at the top of the table and boosted their goal difference.

This week City go to Cheltenham.

CCLFC: S Wilson-Blakely, C Wilson-Blakely, Alexandre, Cheshire, Challen, Price, Dowdell, Lewry, Clark, Barron, Ingram. Subs: Ambler, Ryan, Widdows.

ALAN PRICE

Chi City ladies’ development squad won 4-0 away to Eastbourne Ladies. There were two goals for Teri Foster and one each for Sian Payne and Steph Mills.

Chi’s under-16s won 7-0 at home to Oakwood Youth thanks to two goals apiece for Loulou Robson and Alex Collighan, one each for Alice Walford and Grace Greenshields and an own goal.

