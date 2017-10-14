City stun Lewes - then have to hang on

Chichester battled for a hard-fought FA WPL Premier South point at the Dripping Pan as Lewes came from two goals behind to take a share of the spoils in a 2-2 draw.

The early stages were nervy with neither side finding an opportunity to test the keeper but Charley Wilson-Blakely did get a shot in from long distance after eight minutes only to see Reds keeper Faye Baker make a comfortable save.

Lewes were tough to break down with the likes of Rebecca Thomspon-Abro and captain Rebecca Thompson in top form to deny the likes of Cherelle Khassal any space.

Lewes duo Leeta Rutherford and Rebecca Carter looked dangerous up front.

Just after the 20-minute mark Lewes had a great chance to break the deadlock. Kelly Newton broke the offside trap and chipped keeper Sadie Wilson-Blakely – but her effort hit the bar and Emma Alexandre cleared.

Shortly after the half hour Chichester got their noses in front through Charley Wilson-Blakely. Jess Lewry fired in a dangerous cross from the right that made its way to the back stick where Jenna Fowlie hit an instant shot which smacked off the bar. Wilson-Blakely was first to react to fire in the rebound.

Minutes later the home support saw their side concede a second to the remarkable Wilson-Blakely. This time a fearsome effort from Lewry was well-saved by Baker but only into the path of Wilson-Blakely, who found the bottom corner.

But Lewes were always a danger at set-pieces and they scored twice in a matter of minutes to draw level.

First a corner swung in by Rachel Palmer caused panic in the Chichester defence and Rutherford powered home a header. Minutes later a corner from Danielle Lane smashed in the equaliser.

Laura Ingram came on for the green army after the break to replace Alexandre and the game continued at a fast pace. Rutherford and Katie McIntyre had shots on target but Sadie Wilson-Blakely was more than a match for them.

Chichester went close to sneaking back in front but were then dealt a huge blow when the inspirational Charley Wilson-Blakely was stretchered off with an ankle injury. She was replaced by Alex Collingham.

The youngster had a couple of decent opportunites late on.

Lewes went close through Newton, who found herself unmarked at the far post but her attempt was misdirected.

Holly Wride went close for the visitors but both teams had to settle for a share of the spoils.

CCLFC: S Wilson-Blakely, C Wilson-Blakely, Ryan, Cheshire, Fowlie, Simmonds, Khassal, Lewry, Tucker, Alexandre, Taylor. Subs: Collingham, Ingram, Wride, Shine.

ALAN PRICE

* Chi’s under-13 Whites lost 5-3 at home to Eastbourne while the under-13 Greens won 2-0 away to Withdean. City’s under-16s won 8-0 at home to Worthing Town.