County Championship - day 3: Robinson guides Sussex to victory

In a thrilling finish at Colwyn Bay, Sussex were indebted to Ollie Robinson, who guided his team to victory – their sixth of the summer- and enhance their chances of gaining promotion to Division 1.

Robinson, playing his first championship game of the season took seven wickets in the game, and coming to the crease with 49 needed, he struck 41 from 35 balls, and finished the game with a six over long on. There was much to do when the ninth wicket fell with thirty runs needed, but Robinson and Danny Briggs played sensibly to gain the victory.

Glamorgan, who were without five senior players, can take a lot of credit from their performance which augurs well for the future, but they will rue dropping four catches in Sussex’s second innings, including Van Zyl, who was dropped at second slip on 1, .that would have reduced Susses to 11 for 3.

Sussex had been set 209 to win, and at 154 for 4, were well on their way to victory, until they lost four wickets for five runs in nineteen balls. After recovering form 10 for 2, Chris Nash and Stiaan Van Zyl put on 90 before Andrew Salter took two wickets in successive balls. The off spinner trapped Van Zyl leg before Luke Wright ran down the pitch to his first ball and was stumped by yards.

Nash was then joined by Ben Brown, and they played sensibly to add a further 55 runs, before the collapse set in. Brown was caught on the midwicket boundary by Zac Ringrose, a professional from New Zealand who is playing for the Menai Bridge club on Angelsey.

Nash, who top scored with 68 was well taken at second slip off Rory Smith, who then dismissed Chris Jordan who edged to the wicketkeeper, before David Wiese was also caught by Ringrose at square leg. When Jofra Archer was LBW to Hogan, Glamorgan were favourites to win, but Robinson turned out to be Sussex’s hero. Earlier Glamorgan had added a further 56 runs in their second innings before they were dismissed, with Craig Meschede again top scorer with 41, and Jordan taking 5/46. Sussex then made a poor start, when Lukas Carey dismissed Luke Wells with the first ball of the innings, then, for the second time in the game, Angus Robson was bowled offering no stroke.

Glamorgan coach Robert Croft said: “Disappointed with the result, but proud of the way the young team battled to remain in contention until the end. Catches win matches ,and we did put four down, but they will learn from the experience.”

Sussex’s match winner Robinson said: “It was so good to be back in the team and do well, especially as I have worked so hard after my injury.” Asked about his innings Robinson said” if there was any width, I was going to go for it, and then block the good ones. I also had faith in Danny(Briggs), and that gave me confidence.”