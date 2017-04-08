Felpham Colts are cup winners

We’re at the sharp end of the youth football season and we want to see your success stories.

This week, we feature Felpham Colts Youth under-eights, who won the Blackbird Cup final at Shrubs Field, Middleton, with a great 7-3 win against Chichester.

Manager Warren Pye paid tribute to his ‘awesome’ players.

Follow their lead by sending your pictures of our league winners and runners-up and cup finalists with a little write-up on what they’ve achieved – email steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk

UNDER-16

The outlook’s bright for Rick Kennett’s Bosham under-16s, who just need a victory at home to struggling Barnham Trojans Red on April 23 (10.30am) to lift the Arun & Chichester Youth League C division title.

Promising starlets Tommy Veness and Harry Spicer have already been involved in Frank Antony’s reserves – who won their first Wyvern game on Saturday - alongside under-18s top goal scorer Harry Lidster.

Bosham host their inaugural six-a-side tournament over the summer, for age groups between under-seven to under-15, and are inviting entries for the competition (£25 per team), which takes place on July 22 and 23 at Chichester High School playing fields.

See www.boshamfc.co.uk for entry forms.

