Felpham lads have done it again

Felpham Colts under-nines keep on winning.

They won the Sports Tours seven-a-side tournament at Bunn Leisure, Selsey, where they played eight group games, winning seven and drawing one.

They beat Collier Row 3-0 in the final and didn’t concede a goal all weekend.

Teams from Essex, Hertfordshire, Hampshire and Sussex took part and the Felpham team comprised Albie Scott, Isaac Glanfield, Lennie Smith, Karol Mucha, Joe Checkley, Louis Andrews and Jay Quin.

Next, the boys played in the Felpham Colts six-a-side competition and won their age group for the second year running, winning all nine games.

