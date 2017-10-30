Kanjanda? You bet he can: Sub to rescue for Chi City

Chichester City battled back from a scare to gain a valuable point from a 1-1 draw against eastbourne United in a very entertaining match on a sunny afternoon.

Max Howell’s strike seemed to have given the visitors a big win against a top-three team for the second time this season but Tafadzwa ‘Fuzz’ Kanjanda, introduced in an inspired second-half substitution by City boss from Miles Rutherford, levelled with just over ten minutes left.

The turning point came on 55 minutes as Rutherford brought on Fuzz. City pushed on and looked dangerous thanks largely to the energy that Fuzz introduced to the game.

It was Howell who had the first chance of the game in only the third minute when he pounced on a defensive mistake in the City back four only to guide his shot wide of Ant Ender’s goal.

Chichester’s leading scorer Scott Jones blazed his first effort of the game over the bar, while at the other end Howell fired off target again.

Paul Hawkins saved from Dave Herbert then denied Jones, before the Eastbourne defence rallied to cover their keeper’s tracks by clearing another attempt from Jones off the line.

An opener wouldn’t come for Rutherford’s team, who had beaten the other SCFL Eastbourne outfit, Eastbourne Town, the previous week.

They were made to pay when the deadlock was broken by the outstanding Howell on the half-hour, firing an effort past Ender from just outside the penalty box to the horror of the home fans.

Captain Jack Lee might have got City back in it but his effort was cut out. Moments later Jones was unfortunate to have a goal disallowed.

The forward then missed a great chance to equalise with a tame effort straight at Hawkins, who blocked with his legs.

HT 0-1

United would have doubled their lead early in the second half but for a last-ditch tackle from Ben Pashley that thwarted Joel Kalambayi.

Lorenzo Dolcetti next went close with an impressive free kick.

The turning point came on 55 minutes as Rutherford brought on Fuzz. City pushed on and looked dangerous thanks largely to the energy that Fuzz introduced to the game.

An offside flag brought Herbert’s premature celebrations to an end before Rob Hutchings was denied by Hawkins after an impressive team move.

Herbert wasted another chance, firing over the bar from six yards after Dolcetti picked him out.

On 78 minutes the equaliser finally came. A quality pass from Ellis Martin was knocked down by Jones and Fuzz powered the ball into the bottom corner to the relief of the home side.

There was still time for one last flurry of chances in a very open game.

Dolcetti free-kick was gathered on the line by Hawkins. United countered and might have stolen all three points but Howell’s effort came back off Ender’s post.

In a frantic close Fuzz went up the other end and forced Hawkins into another top-drawer save before Ender was called on one more time in the last action of the game.

The draw ensures Chi’s unbeaten home record this season is preserved and takes them up to second place.

Next up for City is a Tuesday evening away match against Ringmer in the RUR Charity Cup and then it’s a trip to third-placed Haywards Heath on Saturday in the league.

Chichester: Ender, Watts, Martin, French, Lee, Pashley, Hutchings, Williams, Jones, Herbert, Dolcetti. Subs: Smith, Way, Clack, Kanjanda, Hathern.

DAN ANDRADE