Late leveller denies Bognor victory

Keagan Cole struck five minutes from time to deny Bognor all three points at Hendon last night.

Rocks had twice led thanks to efforts from Chad Field and Elijah Adebayo but Hendon came back on both occasions as it ended 2-2 at Silver Jubilee Park.

With no other top five in action, Bognor had the chance to go seven points clear at the top - but after being held - they opened up a five-point gap between themselves and second-placed Needham Market.

Rocks were off to a flying start as Chad Field fired them ahead inside two minutes.

Hendon responded well and were level thanks to Marcel Barrington's strike ten minutes later.

Adebayo then put Rocks ahead for a second time on the hour but, as Bognor closed in on victory, Cole struck five minutes from the end to ensure it ended all square..

Rocks welcome Dulwich Hamlet to Nyewood Lane in the league on Saturday.

BOGNOR: Lincoln; Davies, El-Abd, Field, Barnett; Tuck, Beck; Fraser, Muitt, Whyte; Adebayo. Subs: Pearce (Muitt), Wild (Tuck), Parsons (Whyte), Crane, Budd.

