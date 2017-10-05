Mullets hook points at Pagham - the Lions make Wick wilt

The Mullets hooked all three points at Nyetimber Lane with a 2-1 SCFL premier win over hosts Pagham.

After an awful start to the league season Richard Towers’ Arundel recorded their second victory in a row, while the Lions’ resurgence came to an end.

Pagham’s David Crouch sent the ball Callum Overton’s way, only for the chance to go begging. Arundel’s Lewis Jenkins went on a meandering run but Ryan Davidson cleared the threat.

Lee Mottershead tried his luck for the visitors, a snapshot going well wide.

A corner to the Mullets took a wicked deflection in the wind and Alex Briggs was there to steerthe ball home after eight minutes. It was almost 2-0 a minute later as Josh Briggs went close to heading in.

Johan Van Driel’s fine work in midfield put Terrell Lewis through for Pagham, only for a foul on Arundel keeper Lewis Boughton to end the move.

Goal number two came on 24 minutes, a superb long-range shot from Dion Jarvis rocketing into the net to double the Mullets’ lead.

A couple of minutes later a super reaction save from James Binfield saved further embarrasment for the Lions.

A booking for Ryan Davidson on 33 minutes after a foul on Hayden Briggs seemed harsh.

Briggs muscled his way through and struck a shot which Binfield did well to hold. On 39 minutes, Pagham’s Lewis and Arundel’s Lewis Jenkins saw yellow for a minor tussle.

Two chances came for the Lions as the first half ebbed away – Overton got into the area but couldn’t finish then Lewis shot across goal.

The second half started with Joe Kilhams replacing Lewis on the wing. Van Driel was replaced by George Bingham.

For Arundel, Hayden Briggs was replaced by Shane Brazil.

On 50 minutes, Overton unselfishly fed Crouch, who made no mistake from short range.

Daryl Wollers’ shot a few minutes later was off target before Davidson went in hard but escaped a red card.

Pagham kept up the pressure, with Bingham and Kilhams having chances. Neil Murfin was replaced by Cody as Richie Hellen and Tom Simmonds rang the changes.

This triggered a period of superiority for Pagham as they hit the post and looked likely to score. Crouch had the ball in the net on 77 minutes, but was denied by the offside flag.

Overton headed across goal and Crouch shot narrowly over.

A booking for Arundel’s Jordan Dudas with five minutes to go after a poor challenge on James Horncastle gave the Lions another chance but the free-kick went awry.

A superb Boughton save kept the Lions at bay from a corner. Minutes later, he was lucky not to be booked for timewasting. Despite an extraordinary amount of time added on, the Lions fell to an unexpected defeat.

Pagham: Binfield, N Murfin (Cody 72), Booker, Davidson, Wollers, Horncastle, Van Driel (Bingham 45), Chick, Overton ,Crouch, Lewis (Kilhams 45). Subs: Rowlatt, S Murfin.

JON ROSE

Pagham 4 Wick 0

Sussex Senior Cup R1

Pagham snuffed out Wick’s hopes of senior Cup glory in an action-packed game at Nyetimber Lane.

Doubles from Joe Kilhams and Callum Overton saw off lower-league opposition as the Lions put la loss to Arundel well behind them.

The first goal came in the seventh minute, Kilhams making the most of a rebound from an Overton shot to smack the ball past Wick keeper Belcher.

The visitors had some pressure, but the Lions were in charge.

A minute after the break they were denied a possible penalty, the decision given in the end as a foul on the keeper.

Kilhams got his and Pagham’s second three minutes in, a superb strike from an Overton cross.

It could have been 3-0 on 53 minutes, Chris Eyres almost turning a Kilhams cross into his own net.

The Lions did get their third on 68 minutes as a bit of a howler from Belcher let in Overton who scored with ease. This came amid a shooting competition for the Lions, lining up to beat Belcher.

The Lions had to clear their own lines more than once, with James Binfield on his toes. George Cody kept up the pressure with an 82nd-minute shot across goal.

Pagham sub David Crouch did the same late on before Overton made sure with Pagham’s fourth in injury time.

Pagham: Binfield, Kilhams, R Cox (Cody 72), Booker, Wollers, Horncastle (Lewis 72), Bingham, Chick, Overton, Rowlatt (Crouch 72), Van Driel. Subs: Davidson, Gannon.

JON ROSE