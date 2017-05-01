Search

Pagham and Haywards Heath Town battle it out for Peter Bentley Challenge Cup

Heath boss Shaun Saunders and Pagham manager Mark Bennett.

Pagham and Haywards Heath Town face each other in the final of the Peter Bentley Challenge Cup today (Monday, 11am) at Hassocks FC.

Haywards Heath are looking to make it a double-winning weekend after they claimed the SCFL Premier Division title on Saturday with a 7-1 win over Horsham YMCA.

Pagham finished their season with a 4-1 win over Uckfield Town and ended up in fourth place.

But Pagham have the upper hand in the head-to-head between the two sides, with the Lions winning 1-0 at Pagham and drawing 3-3 at Hanbury Park.

This is Mark Bennett's last game in charge of Pagham after he announced he was leaving at the end of the season.

