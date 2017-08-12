Past and present players help East Dean look to future

East Dean FC held a very successful player reunion event at the ground, raising funds to help keep the club financially secure and providing an excellent occasion for club members past and present to enjoy a sociable afternoon with family and friends.

The football part of the afternoon provided an opportunity for all who wanted to put their boots on to take part, and they welcomed back former player and chairman Roy Chandler to kick off the match as the elder statesman of those ex-players present.

These events take a lot of effort to organise and this wouldn’t have happened without the many volunteers, sponsors and supporters who contributed in a variety of ways.

East Dean said they were extremely grateful to them all. Everything is now gearing up to the start of the West Sussex League season in a few weeks’ time.

* East Dean’s first pre-season friendly ended in a 2-2 draw against Pagham under-21s in glorious weather at the Gasson.

The game was end to end with Pagham having more of the ball but East Dean looking a threat on the break.

Adebut goal from Jacob Caroll levelled things after Pagham took the lead early on, Caroll pouncing on a loose ball to slot home inside the six-yard box.

Aaron Freeman put the home side in front after latching on to a fine through-ball by Dave O’Donnell. Pagham equalised late on to level things up. Either team could have won it at the end.

Next up for Dean is a friendly at home to Bosham on Saturday (2pm).

