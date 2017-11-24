Petworth get the Ang of it... Dean find Villa comfortable

Wins for Petworth and East Dean came in the latest round of games in the Championship south division of the West Sussex League.

Read the reports below.

Catch up with all the local football reports, pictures, fixtures, results and tables in the Observer, out every Thursday.

Petworth 3 Angmering 1

Championship south

Petworth started brightly and took an early lead through Dan Warren, who lobbed the keeper from 25 yards.

Angmering equalised when Petworth failed to deal with a free-kick, and it was 1-1 at half-time.

Petworth were playing some good football and were rewarded by good work from Ben Hellet, who scored his first goal for Petworth to put the hosts back in front.

The game was sealed with five minutes to go when Joe Taylor ran through the Angmering defence and was brought down to win a penalty which Warren converted.

Petworth: Lillywhite, R Burrows, Torode, Ford, C Burrows, A Carter, Wells, Underwood, Hellet (Sacco), Warren, Skerry (Taylor).

Newtown Villa 2 East Dean 4

Championship south

East Dean move up to second in the league after a 4-2 win away to hard-working Newtown Villa.

Tom Ferre stood in for the injured George Philpott and Aaron Freeman replaced the rested James Ford.

Villa took the lead but Dan Richards scored with a header from a Paul Cooper corner.

Richards took a nasty blow to his head and was replaced by Jack Millard, who picked out Aaron Freeman at the far post for a first-time shot that nestled in the corner.

Villa quickly responded and drew level. But Millard again turned provider for Zack Dray – and Millard rounded off a fine display chipping the keeper from outside the box.