PICTURE SPECIAL: Chichester City are lanced by the Lancers

It’s been a mixed weekend for our local Southern Combination League teams.

Two goals by Alexander Fair condemned Chichester City to a 2-1 home defeat by Lancing.

Action from Chichester City's tussle with Lancing / Picture by Tommy McMillan

Alex Collard was on target for City who are still well clear in thir but are now a long way behind top two Haywards Heath and Shoreham.

See a gallery of pictures by Tommy McMillan from the City-Lancing game, above

One of those title chasers, Shoreham, beat Pagham by a single goal at Middle Road, though the Lions stay fourth.

In division one, where teams were playing their final games, Selsey enjoyed a fine 3-0 win at Seaford thanks to goals by Joe Manners, Bradley Dean and Ryan Chittock. The Blues finish a creditable seventh.

Midhurst slipped to a 5-0 home defeat to Little Common and finish ninth – still a good effort, if not quite as high as they had aimed at the season’s start.

In division two, Bosham are already champions andlost 3-2 at Cowfold, Jake Lafferty and Bradley Miles on target for the Robins.

Sidlesham had no game - they play Westfield in the Division 2 Cup final at Shoreham on Tuesday night.

In the West Sussex League premier division, Nyetimber Pirates need just one more point from their final three games to clinch the title after extending their lead at the top with a 3-0 win at West Chiltington. That point could come against their closest rivals Lavant, who they host at Pagham FC on Tuesday evening (6.15pm).

On the ladies’ football scene, Chichester City Ladies edged closer to the Women’s Premier league division one south west title with a 4-0 win at Cheltenham, courtesy of goals by Jess Lewry (2), Charley Wilson-Blakeley and Cherelle Khassal.

