PICTURE SPECIAL: Pirates made to fight all way by Angmering

Nyetimber Pirates needed extra-time to seal their spot in round three of this year’s Centenary Cup.

Pirates, who lead the way in the West Sussex Premier Division, found life difficult at Division 2 South opponents Angmering.

Phil Turner put Pirates ahead but back came Angmering, levelling through Dan Jarvis to force extra-time.

Nyetimber were pushed all the way, before Derek Chester’s header ensured Pirates edged the second-round encounter.

See a gallery of photos from the match by Roger Smith, above

Going into the game as hot-favourites, Nyetimber got off to a dream start. Michael Frangou teed up striker Turner to fire home his 15th goal of the season inside 40 seconds.

Action from the Angmering-Pirates game / Picture by Roger Smith

Angmering, who were the better side on the day, looked like they wanted it more than their higher-division opposition. Man-of-the-match was Warren Pye in The Looters goal, after pulling off a number of outstanding saves across the afternoon.

The home side’s persistence was finally rewarded as they got level late in the second half.

Some sloppy Pirates defending was taken advantage of by Dan Jarvis as he made it 1-1.

After getting level, Angmering looked the only team to go on and win it.

Substitute Chester was on hand to head home a corner as Pirates scraped through to round three.

Some poor finishing saw several opportunities wasted as Pirates somehow managed to force extra-time.

The Looters’ superior fitness began to show in the extra 30 minutes as they started to dictate things.

With time running out in the first-half of extra-time, Nyetimber had their winner.

Substitute Chester was on hand to head home a corner as Pirates scraped through to round three.

Angmering could count themselves a little unfortunate not to complete a cup shock but in the end Nyetimber progressed in the Centenary Cup.

Pirates’ opponents in the next round will either be Worthing Town Leisure or Worthing Borough, who have yet to play their second-round tie. Nyetimber host Wisborough Green in the league on Saturday.

NYETIMBER PIRATES: Pye; Pasterfield, Linkhorn, Horn, Hamm, Haga-Hammond, Angell, Turner, S.Towers, Wyatt, Frangou. Subs: Williamson, Fallick, Chester, Westbrook, Urquhart.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!