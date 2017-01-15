PICTURE SPECIAL: Sids beat Pirates in cup

Sidlesham just got the better of Nyetimber Pirates as two different leagues collided in the Sussex Intermediate Cup.

The SCFL division-two hosts edged out the Pirates - who had not lost since last season - thanks to two goals by Callum Dowdell.

Sids, in yellow, try to keep the Pirates at bay / Picture by Roger Smith

Photographer Roger Smith was there to capture the action and you can see his photos in the gallery above.

Elsewhere in the cup, Bosham beat AFC Varndeanians Reserves 5-1.

In the SCFL, Chichester City moved within five points of premier-division leaders Shoreham while Pagham had an excellent 1-0 win at Newhaven.

In division one, Midhurst drew 2-2 at Southwick but Selsey lost 5-1 at home to Lingfield.

Get all the local football action in the Observer - out on Thursday.

