Relief for Stags... up and down week for Blues

Midhurst notched their first home win of the season - but it was a mixed week for Selsey.

Read the latest news from our two local SCFL division-one sides below.

Midhurst 2 Oakwood 1

SCFL division one

Midhurst breathed a huge sigh of relief after winning their first home game of the season in a tense game against Oakwood.

The Stags have been on a frustrating run of defeats, winning only one game before this one.

The game started at a frantic pace and after a couple of minutes, the Oaks’ forward line looked to get in behind the Stags defence and a foul by the returning Scott Dormer earned him a yellow card.

A flurry of half-chances for the visitors came and went and Midhurst began to play with confidence and the central midfield of Harry Tollworthy, Jack Greenwood and Gary Norgate took control.

The Stags felt aggrieved after half an hour’s play when Liam Dreckmann was through on goal but had his chances of a goal taken by a late foul by the Oaks centre-half. The referee waved play on.

This came just after the visitors had gone into the lead courtesy of an own goal by Oli Lee. A corner whipped in from the right found the head of the Stags forward which evaded Billy Nash in goal.

The second half was scrappy at times but Midhurst showed great character and grit to come back from a goal down.

Oakwood were prepared to scrap, making it hard for Midhurst to get into any real rhythm. Mike Asare and Liam Dreckman came into the game and their pace on each wing caused problems going forward.

The Stags back line of Alex Brazier, Mark Broughton, Dormer and Nathan Casselton looked solid and it was only goals missing from the Stags performance.

The equaliser came after 60 minutes. Quick play from Nash set Casselton free down the right. The full-back then set Asare off on a mazy run, a mix-up followed between the visitors keeper and defence as Lee was set free. The resulting scramble found Dreckman 20 yards out and he curled his effort nicely into the bottom corner.

Attack after attack by Midhurst met resilience from the Oaks backline until Gary Norgate got the winner in the 75th minute. Brazier released Dreckmann down the left and his wicked ball found Greenwood, who headed on to Norgate. The striker struck a sweet volley from 20 yards which nestled into the top corner.

The final stages were nervy but the Stags hung on.

* Midhurst lost 3-1 at Storrington in the Sussex Senior Cup. Harry Tollworthy got their only goal.

This week they travel to Seaford in the league.

Selsey 0 Ringmer 2

SCFL division one

Selseys poor run of form continued with defeat at home to a well-organised Ringmer side.

The Blues started well and should have been in front with Jake Goulding and Ryan Morey both having chances. But the visitors took the lead on 15 minutes with a well-worked team goal finished by Matthew Daniel. Ringmer controlled the rest of the first half without really threatening to extend their lead.

A change of shape and personnel by the home side put Ringmer on the back foot at the start of the second half as the hosts looked for an equaliser. The frame of the goal and the visiting keeper kept the home side at bay.

As Selsey looked to level, Ringmer broke Selsey’s spirit as Jack Rowe-Hurst shot goalwards and the ball was took a wicked deflection to loop over the stranded Boyt in the Selsey goal.

Selsey huffed and puffed but their efforts came to nothing and Ringmer came closest to scoring again on the break but they failed in front of goal much like the home side.

Manager Steve Bailey said: “It was the Blues’ poorest showing of the season so far and a lot to do with the constant changing of the starting XI with players unavailabile. But I’m trying to bring in two or three players within the next week of decent quality who will be able to play every week and give us the stability we need to get back to wining ways.”

* Selsey won 4-2 in extra-time at Langney in the Sussex Senior Cup. Ciaran McGreal, Morgan Forry and Jake Goulding (2) were on target.

Selsey go to Mile Oak on Saturday.