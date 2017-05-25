Rutherford rules himself out of running for Rocks job

The Chichester City management team sent out a clear message at the club’s end of season awards, “We are staying.”

Speculation in the last week or so had linked Miles Rutherford and Graham Gee with the manager’s position at Bognor following Jamie Howell’s departure.

Both Rutherford and Gee were clearly keen to put an end to all the rumours. Speaking in front of players from the first team, reserves and under-18s, as well as club officials and supporters, Rutherford said, “It’s been a great year. The FA Vase cup run was truly memorable. Another highlight of the season for me was the 3-0 win away at Haywards Heath when we were brilliant. We could have won the league at a canter but we threw it away at Peacehaven.”

City pushed the top two sides Shoreham and Haywards Heath all campaign. They were unbeaten in the league between September and February but lost away at Peacehaven & Telscombe at the beginning of April to a last minute goal having dominated the game. Chi then lost three of their last four games and had to settle for third place.

Rutherford continued, “There’s a great group of players at this club that put it in every week. The support is getting better here. We need even more commitment from everyone next year.”

The awards were hosted by club chairman Brent Williams.