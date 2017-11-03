Selsey in control as Oak are chopped down... Stags, Reds and Sids slip up

Selsey won on the road but Midhurst, Bosham and Sidlesham all slipped to defeat.

See below reports from our local SCFL division-one and two teams.

Oakwood 0 Selsey 2

SCFL division one

Selsey returned to winning ways with a well-deserved victory at Oakwood.

They were in front after just four minutes when Ryan Chittock finished from close range, turning in a good cross from Jake Goulding.

Eventually the pressure told when Goulding poked home from close range following a Selsey corner.

The Blues were in total control of the game and with Chittock, Tom Jefkins and Toby Pointing controlling the midfield, Selsey were creating chance after chance – but a mix of poor finishing or outstanding goalkeeping meant they failed to grab the all-important second goal.

The second half continued in similar vein. Oakwood never gave up but skipper Rob Madden marshalled the Selsey back line so well that Blues keeper Tom Cowell did not have a save to make in the entire game.

At the other end it was a different story as Oakwood keeper Andrew Greaves turned in a man-of-the-match performance making outstanding saves from Goulding, Ryan Morey, Morgan Forry and debutant Tom Bayley.

Eventually the pressure told when on 80 minutes Goulding poked home from close range following a Selsey corner.

The Blues will hope to build on the win when they entertain league leaders Little Common at the High Street Ground on Saturday.* * Midhurst had another day to forget when they followed up their 8-0 defeat at Bexhill with a 9-0 loss at Langney. It was only 1-0 a few minutes before the break but the Stags caved in after that.

They will aim to bounce back when they host AFC Varndeanians at Rotherfield this Saturday.

Bosham fell to their third successive defeat in all competitions, succumbing to a 4-2 reverse at Rottingdean Village in division two of the SCFL.

Travelling without a recognised goalkeeper, Gary Lines’ side went into the break 2-1 behind. Ben Neal levelled but Elliot Quant soon scored the first of two for the hosts either side of half-time to put Rottingdean well in command.

Jake Lafferty pulled a second goal back for Bosham with a quarter-hour remaining, before Harvey Day wrapped up the points for Rottingdean at the death to leave the Robins sixth in the table.

Bosham look to get back to winning ways this Saturday, with Cowfold the visitors to Walton Lane in the league (2pm).

A late Callum Dowdell goal couldn’t save Sidlesham from defeat at home to Roffey.

Second-half strikes by Alastair Thompson and Ben Hands secured a 2-1 win for the visitors.

Sids visit Clymping this Saturday.