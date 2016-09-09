Selsey set for Vase adventure... Midhurst denied again

Selsey boss Steve Bailey looked ahead to Saturday’s FA Vase first-round qualifying clash at Langney Wanderers and said: “We want to progress.”

Bailey’s side travel to fellow SCFL division-one outfit hoping to pocket the £600 prize fund for the victors.

Despite losing to Langney in the league earlier this season, Bailey his hopeful his side can progress and book a spot in the next round.

He said: “It’s one we are looking forward to and a winnable tie for us. We lost 2-0 to them earlier this season but it was a game we had chances in.

“In the past few years we’ve had tough draws but we’ll go to them hoping to win.”

Selsey prepared for the weekend’s clash with a 0-0 draw at Bexhill and a 1-1 draw at home to Billingshurst.

It was difficult to see how St Francis would score... but score they did, with their only meaningful attack of the half.

With a potential trip to either step-higher Horley Town or Hassocks in the next round of the Vase, Bailey is hopeful his players will have plenty of incentive.

He added: “This competition has good financial reward and it gives a chance to test ourselves against higher league opposition.

“We have to get past Langney first and that;s what our focus will be on.”

SELSEY (v Bexhill): Smith; Ebling, Low, Boulton, Kilhams, Lynch, Groom, Manners, Platt, Clarke, Rough. Subs: McGreal (Boulton), Lempriere (Groom), Correll.

LEWIS MASON

Midhurst 2 St Francis Rangers 2

SCFL division one

Not for the first time this season, Midhurst’s inability to score goals cost them dearly.

For the second time in six days, victory was snatched from their grasp in the final few minutes.

St Francis equalised in the 89th minute with their only shot in the second half.

Midhurst dominated from start to finish without scoring a goal from open play, both their goals coming from the spot.

Following early chances for Keith Martin and Gary Norgate Midhurst took the lead after 20 minutes with their first penalty, scored by Lewis Hamilton.

But a minute later St Francis equalised when Greg Chaplin gave away possession and Idriz Adedoja scored from close range.

Scott Dormer spurned an excellent opportunity but on the stroke of half-time, Midhurst were awarded a second penalty following a trip on Hamilton. The same player confidently put it away.

Apart from the last few minutes of the second half Midhurst were in total command with George Morris and Hamilton both breaking clear only to be thwarted by the keeper, and it was difficult to see how St Francis would score.

But score they did, with their only meaningful attack of the half, when Hamilton rushed a free-kick giving the ball to the keeper who promptly lashed it down field. It was headed on to Goodwin, who easily got past Nathan Casselton’s rash tackle and thrashed the ball past Aaron Jeal’s near post.

Midhust: Jeal, G Chaplin, Broughton, Grantham, Casselton, Martin, Hyde, Dormer, Morris, Hamilton, Norgate (Sheldrick 76). Unused subs: Hunt, May, T Chaplin.

